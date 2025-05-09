Kherson resident in critical condition after drone attack
Friday, 9 May 2025, 08:19
A Kherson resident has sustained injuries after being targeted by a Russian drone.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A resident of Kherson was hit by a Russian drone at around 06:00. A 60-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs as a result of an explosive being dropped."
Details: The man was hospitalised in a critical condition.
