Kherson resident in critical condition after drone attack

A Kherson resident has sustained injuries after being targeted by a Russian drone.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A resident of Kherson was hit by a Russian drone at around 06:00. A 60-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs as a result of an explosive being dropped."

Details: The man was hospitalised in a critical condition.

