Ukrainian intelligence reveals footage of uncrewed surface vessels deployed in Black Sea operations – photos

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is deploying at least two types of uncrewed surface vessels for strike missions in the Black Sea. Footage of these vessels was featured in the documentary Sea Battle. The Age of Drones by Artem Shevchenko.

Source: Ukrainian military media outlet Militarnyi

Details: DIU is building a fleet of naval drones, with a key role assigned to uncrewed surface vessels adapted for launching kamikaze drones. These systems are capable of striking both land-based targets and highly manoeuvrable surface vessels.

The documentary shows two naval drones that differ significantly from the well-known Magura V5. One of them uses a conventional boat engine with propellers instead of water jets and can carry four containers with FPV drones ready for launch.

"Our naval platform carries between 500 and 3,000 kilograms of various types of weapons – airborne, surface and underwater. The system uses cutting-edge technologies integrated with NATO-standard artificial intelligence," said a special operations intelligence officer involved in using these types of drones.

Another uncrewed surface vessel shown in lower-quality footage has a different hull shape and is equipped with a launcher for four fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

This second platform is believed to have been repeatedly used by DIU’s Prymary unit for delivering strike systems to the shores of temporarily occupied Crimea. In April, it reportedly hit several Russian patrol boats and a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system in the waters off the peninsula.

Both systems appear to be equipped with Starlink satellite communication antennas, which significantly extend their operational range.

For the first time, the control station for the uncrewed surface vessel was also shown, featuring an operator’s seat with controls: an aircraft-style steering yoke and a throttle lever. Several buttons are visible on the yoke, one of which is likely responsible for bow pitch control of the uncrewed vessel.

Footage from the drone’s day and night cameras is transmitted to the operator’s augmented reality goggles and mirrored on a screen behind. The goggles provide a panoramic image stitched from several cameras.

Additional feeds from a forward-facing thermal imaging camera and rear cameras are displayed nearby.

Intelligence officers noted that these vessels enable targeted strikes against ground targets and provide air cover during large-scale naval operations.

