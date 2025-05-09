Polish PM says presence of European leaders at Victory Day parade in Moscow is shameful
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that the attendance of world leaders at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May is a source of shame, as the situation concerning aggression against Ukraine is black and white. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]
Source: Tusk during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the French city of Nancy on Friday 9 May, cited by Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Tusk said that attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow and applauding Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin – "who says he will continue cleansing Ukraine of Nazism" – is a shameful act for all those present who choose to ignore the truth.
He stressed that in this case, the truth is black and white, and there can be no alternative interpretations or speculative narratives.
"Therefore, the presence at the Victory Day parade in a country that bombs cities, hospitals and kindergartens, and that has caused over a million people to be killed or wounded over the last three years, is a disgrace," the Polish prime minister emphasised.
Background:
- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić were the only European leaders attending the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on 9 May.
- Fico arrived in Moscow on the evening of 8 May after the Baltic states banned his aircraft from entering their airspace.
- Meanwhile, the Slovak opposition sharply criticised Fico for visiting Russia.
