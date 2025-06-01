All Sections
Seven killed, dozens injured in Bryansk bridge collapse and train derailment – videos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 00:28
The site of the collapse. Photo: Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office

A road bridge has collapsed on top of a passenger train in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, killing seven people and injuring about 70.

Source: Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, on Telegram; Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations; Russian media

Details: The Baza Telegram channel reported after midnight on 31 May 2025 that at least 44 people had been injured in the bridge collapse. The victims were passengers on the Klimovo–Moscow train which was struck by the collapsing bridge.

Some Russian Telegram channels suggested the collapse may have been caused by an explosion.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the incident occurred in the Vygonichskyi district of Bryansk Oblast.

Later, Baza reported four deaths at the scene.

Moscow Railways stated that the bridge collapse and train derailment resulted from "unlawful interference in transport operations".

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations initially reported three deaths and 28 injuries.

Bogomaz later updated the death toll to seven, with 35 people taken to hospital. On the morning of 1 June, he reported that a total of 66 people had been injured, including three children, and 44 people had been hospitalised.

