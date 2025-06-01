Freight train derailed in Russia's Kursk Oblast after bridge collapse

A railway bridge collapsed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the morning of 1 June 2025, derailing a freight train.

Source: Alexander Khinshtein, Acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: The collapse occurred overnight on the 48th kilometre of the Trosna–Kalinovka highway in the Zheleznogorskyi district as a freight train was passing over it.

Khinshtein reported that part of the train fell onto the road below the bridge.

He stated that one of the train drivers sustained leg injuries, according to preliminary reports.

Background: On the night of 31 May, a road bridge in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast collapsed onto a passenger train, killing seven people and injuring about 70.

