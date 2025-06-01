Germany urges closer look at confiscating Russian assets for Ukraine

Thorsten Frei, Head of the German Chancellery, has called for renewed discussions in the West on confiscating frozen Russian state assets, citing Russia’s refusal to pursue peace with Ukraine.

Source: Thorsten Frei in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Frei argued that "a sense of justice" supports confiscating Russian assets frozen in the West, given "the enormous damage and human suffering that Russia inflicts on Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Quote from Frei: "We are now experiencing the heaviest bombing since the start of the war. Therefore, it is fair that Russian funds be used for necessary defence measures."

Frei acknowledged concerns that confiscation could deter foreign investment in the EU or Germany.

Quote from Frei: "You cannot make an unambiguous decision. But we are in a situation where I say: we must consider the issue of Russian state funds even more carefully than before. We cannot allow Russia to play games with us all."

Read also: Compensation not for Ukraine. Why confiscated Russian assets may never reach Kyiv

In 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US and its allies froze approximately US$300 billion in Russian state assets.

European leaders aim to use these assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction but have yet to agree on a legally sound method to avoid setting a problematic international precedent.

Background: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has previously stated he supports confiscating these assets, provided it can be done legally.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!