Russian missile and drone attack damages houses in Kyiv Oblast

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 31 May, using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Air defences intercepted multiple targets, including at least 15 drones.

No casualties or damage to critical infrastructure were reported.

In the Bila Tserkva district, 10 houses were damaged, with broken windows, cracked façades and affected roofs.

The air-raid warning was in effect for more than 10 hours in the region.

