Russian drone and artillery assault on Kherson leaves two killed, four injured – video

Roman Petrenko, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 1 June 2025, 14:35
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched artillery and drone strikes on the city of Kherson on the morning and afternoon of 1 June 2025, killing an elderly woman and a man and injuring four others.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The woman’s identity is being established.

A 64-year-old woman was also injured in the attack. She was taken to hospital with blast and brain injuries, concussion and a shrapnel wound to the head.

Later, another Kherson resident, 27, sought medical treatment after being caught in Russian shelling in the Dniprovskyi district. The man sustained a blast injury.

Two other residents, a 50-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were injured in a drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district, sustaining blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Both are receiving medical treatment.

At around 12:50, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone, fatally wounding a 53-year-old man.

Background:

