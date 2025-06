Consequences of the attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast on the night of 31 May, damaging houses and a recreation centre, where a fire broke out.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The fire has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

