Ukrainian Ground Forces commander submits resignation

Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has submitted his resignation.

Source: Drapatyi on Facebook

Quote: "I have decided to submit my resignation from the position of Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is a conscious step dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, which resulted in the deaths of our soldiers."

Details: Drapatyi stated that, as commander, he was unable to fully ensure the implementation of his orders.

Quote: "I didn’t push hard enough, didn’t convince them, didn’t change the attitude towards the soldier in the ranks. That is my responsibility.

The conduct of the soldiers matters, but the primary responsibility always lies with the command. It is the commanders who set the rules, make the decisions and are accountable for the consequences."

Details: Drapatyi said that collusion and impunity are poison for any military. "I tried to root it out of the Ground Forces. But if tragedies keep happening, then my efforts were not enough," he added.

Quote: "An army in which commanders bear personal responsibility for the lives of their troops is alive. An army where no one is accountable for losses dies from within.

Twelve dead. Others wounded. These were young men from a training battalion. Most of them were in shelters. They were supposed to study, live, fight – not die. My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and all those affected."

More details: Drapatyi stated that he has initiated an inspection of all the circumstances of the tragedy, specifically the actions of commanders, the condition of the shelters and the effectiveness of the air-raid warning systems. All those affected are receiving assistance.

Quote: "We will not win this war unless we build an army where honour is not just a word but an action. Where responsibility is not a punishment but the foundation of trust. Where every commander is accountable – for every order, every decision, every person – every single day."

Background: Russia launched a missile strike on a training unit of Ukraine’s Ground Forces. At least 12 soldiers have been killed and over 60 injured.

