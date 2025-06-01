All Sections
Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit: 12 killed, 60 injured

Roman Petrenko, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 1 June 2025, 12:33
A serviceman. Stock photo: the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces on Sunday 1 June. As of 12:50, 12 people have been reported killed and 60 injured.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said early reports indicate that the Russians had used an Iskander missile.

Quote from Sarantsev: "At the time an air-raid warning was issued, all personnel were in shelters, except for those who may not have made it there in time. Early reports indicate that it was an Iskander, but final information will be available once the scene of the strike is examined by experts."

Details: No formations or mass gatherings are reported to have taken place during the air raid.

Quote: "Let it be known that no formations or mass gatherings of personnel were taking place. After the air-raid warning was issued, the majority of personnel were in shelters. The wounded are being provided with all the necessary qualified medical assistance."

Details: A special commission has been established to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, and an official investigation has been launched. The command of the Operational Command East is also cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

Quote: "If it is proven that the deaths and injuries of military personnel were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be held strictly accountable."

Background: 

  • Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 31 May – 1 June, using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. In the Bila Tserkva district, 10 houses were damaged.
  • On the night of 31 May – 1 June, Russian forces struck the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast, damaging houses and a recreation centre, where a fire broke out.

This news has been updated since publication.

updated
Armed Forces
Ukrainian drones have destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukrainian forces repel over 170 Russian attacks, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
