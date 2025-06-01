All Sections
Ukraine to present peace roadmap at Istanbul talks – Reuters

Oleh Pavliuk, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 1 June 2025, 17:14
The Ukrainian delegation intends to propose a clear roadmap for achieving a sustainable peace settlement during the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul.

Source: Reuters, citing a document, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine’s plan envisages the following:

  • a full ceasefire for at least 30 days, to be monitored by the United States and "third countries";
  • a subsequent exchange of prisoners based on the "all for all" formula, the release of civilian hostages by Russia and the return of abducted Ukrainian children.

After that, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is proposed "to agree on the key aspects of a final peace settlement".

Reuters reports that Ukraine’s demands include a complete cessation of hostilities, security guarantees, territorial issues, compensation for damage caused by Russia and sanctions in the event of any breach of the agreement.

The document also states that Ukraine rejects any ban on joining NATO or the EU, any restrictions on the size of its Armed Forces, or any ban on the deployment of foreign troops on its territory.

In addition, Kyiv declares it does not recognise any territory occupied by Russia since 2014 and proposes using the current line of contact as the "starting point for negotiations" between the parties.

The document allows for the lifting of "certain sanctions" against Russia, "but gradually and with a reinstatement mechanism if necessary", and suggests using frozen Russian assets either to pay reparations to Ukraine or as a guarantee of such payment.

Background: It was previously reported that Ukraine would attend negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on 2 June, with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov leading the Ukrainian delegation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

