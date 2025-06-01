Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov will attend negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on 2 June 2025.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Sunday 1 June, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, General Staff, Security Service and intelligence services to set priorities for the talks.

"First – a full and unconditional ceasefire. Second – the release of prisoners. Third – the return of abducted children. And in order to establish a reliable and lasting peace and ensure security, preparation of the meeting at the highest level," he said.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Umierov will lead Ukraine’s delegation.

Background:

Russia has proposed new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday 2 June 2025, during which it will present a memorandum outlining a ceasefire and peace proposals.

Kyiv emphasised the importance of reviewing Russia's memorandum in advance to ensure productive negotiations, with Umierov citing delays in its delivery.

Ukraine also called on international partners to tighten sanctions against Russia following recent air raids on Ukrainian cities.

