Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 1 June 2025, 15:13
Photo: V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov will attend negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on 2 June 2025.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Sunday 1 June, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, General Staff, Security Service and intelligence services to set priorities for the talks.

"First – a full and unconditional ceasefire. Second – the release of prisoners. Third – the return of abducted children. And in order to establish a reliable and lasting peace and ensure security, preparation of the meeting at the highest level," he said.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Umierov will lead Ukraine’s delegation.

Background:

  • Russia has proposed new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday 2 June 2025, during which it will present a memorandum outlining a ceasefire and peace proposals.
  • Kyiv emphasised the importance of reviewing Russia's memorandum in advance to ensure productive negotiations, with Umierov citing delays in its delivery.
  • Ukraine also called on international partners to tighten sanctions against Russia following recent air raids on Ukrainian cities.

