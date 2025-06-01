Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov will attend negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on 2 June 2025.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: On Sunday 1 June, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, General Staff, Security Service and intelligence services to set priorities for the talks.
"First – a full and unconditional ceasefire. Second – the release of prisoners. Third – the return of abducted children. And in order to establish a reliable and lasting peace and ensure security, preparation of the meeting at the highest level," he said.
Zelenskyy confirmed that Umierov will lead Ukraine’s delegation.
Background:
- Russia has proposed new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday 2 June 2025, during which it will present a memorandum outlining a ceasefire and peace proposals.
- Kyiv emphasised the importance of reviewing Russia's memorandum in advance to ensure productive negotiations, with Umierov citing delays in its delivery.
- Ukraine also called on international partners to tighten sanctions against Russia following recent air raids on Ukrainian cities.
