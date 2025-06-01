Turkish news agency reveals time and place of Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Sunday, 1 June 2025, 17:57
The Ukrainian and Russian delegations are scheduled to meet for talks in Istanbul at 13:00 on Monday 2 June.
Source: Turkish news agency Anadolu, citing diplomatic sources, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Turkish side has determined the venue for the talks between the delegations. Sources told Anadolu that the meeting will be held at the Çırağan Palace, a five-star hotel in Istanbul.
Background:
- Russian propaganda outlets have reported that the Russian delegation has left for Türkiye.
- On the afternoon of Sunday 1 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, would travel to Istanbul for negotiations with Russia.
