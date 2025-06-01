All Sections
Two children injured after Russians drop explosive on car in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 June 2025, 18:44
Two children injured after Russians drop explosive on car in Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast entrance sign. Stock photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

Russian forces have dropped an explosive from a drone onto a car in the settlement of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast, injuring two children.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two children have been injured in a Russian drone attack in Komyshany. At around 17:10, the Russians dropped an explosive from a UAV onto a car carrying two boys aged 11 and 16.

They have sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as concussions. The younger boy has suffered a chest wound. The older one sustained injuries to his leg and arm.

They have been taken to hospital. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance."

Background: On the morning and afternoon of 1 June, Russian forces launched artillery and drone strikes on the city of Kherson, killing an elderly woman and a man and injuring four people.

Kherson Oblastchildren
