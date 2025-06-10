All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia to help North Korea establish production of Shahed drones – Ukraine's intelligence chief

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:25
Russia to help North Korea establish production of Shahed drones – Ukraine's intelligence chief
Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia will assist North Korea in establishing the production of Shahed-type drones on its territory.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with The War Zone, a US military technology, strategy, and foreign policy platform

Quote: "There are agreements on the beginning of the creation of capabilities to produce UAVs of the Garpiya and Geran [the Russian version of Iranian Shahed-136 drones] types on the territory of North Korea."

Advertisement:

Details: Budanov believes this "will for sure bring changes in the military balance in the region between North Korea and South Korea". However, he clarified that currently, Russia and North Korea have merely agreed to initiate preparations for this production.

Background: 

  • Russia received its first batch of Shahed drones from Iran in 2022. By summer 2023, it began manufacturing the drones domestically. The production facility was established 1,200 kilometres from the front line, in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in the city of Yelabuga.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine estimates that as of May 2025, Russia had reached a daily production rate of approximately 170 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones, with plans to increase output to 190 per day by the end of the year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaShahed drone
Advertisement:
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
All News
North Korea
North Korean soldiers were not part of latest large prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia
Ex-ICC president urges Ukraine to file ICC case against North Korea
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
RECENT NEWS
15:27
Lithuania's chief diplomat becomes first foreign minister to visit Kherson since its 2022 liberation – photos
14:35
Ukraine's Ministry of Health signs deal to rebuild Okhmatdyt hospital after missile strike
14:07
Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Rome to participate in Weimar Plus meeting
14:02
Zelenskyy addresses Hungarian spy network in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
13:54
Zelenskyy: Orbán uses topic of Ukraine and my face for his election, I did not allow it
13:39
Boryspil authorities cancel all public events following the Russian nighttime attack and large-scale fire
13:31
Woman killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv
13:24
Spartak stadium damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
12:59
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June
12:49
Ukraine mobilises 27,000 people monthly, Russia 40,000–50,000, says Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: