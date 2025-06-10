All Sections
Petrol supplies from Russia have fallen by half

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 10 June 2025, 14:40
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia has significantly reduced its seaborne petrol exports in May, with the figure falling by almost 50% year-on-year.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC, citing the Centre for Price Indices (CPI), a Russian firm tracking export prices and logistics

Details: In May 2025, Russia exported only 133,000 tonnes of petrol by sea, which is 47% less than in May last year and 63% less than in April. Over the first five months of the year, total seaborne exports dropped by 3.3% to 1.7 million tonnes.

According to the CPI, the key reason for the decline was the suspension of supplies to Asia due to unfavourable prices and the strengthening of the rouble. In April, 156,000 tonnes of fuel were shipped there.

Long-term repairs at Russian refineries, particularly in Komsomolsk, Ufa and Volgograd, had an additional impact. They led to a 72,000-tonne reduction in petrol production.

Meanwhile, exports to Africa increased to 90,000 tonnes in May, which is 90% more than last year and 17% more than in April. In five months, 622,000 tonnes were exported there, which is 3% more than in 2024. Brazil was the second largest destination, with 41,000 tonnes in May.

On average, Russia sends only 2-4 vessels carrying petrol abroad each month. CPI analysts expect exports to increase after the completion of repairs and against the backdrop of the weakening of the rouble to 100 per 1 US dollar in the second half of the year.

Background:

  • Russia may face a sharp rise in petrol prices due to problems at independent oil refineries, which supply about 14% of the domestic market.
  • The Russian authorities have decided to extend the ban on petrol exports for non-producers from 1 March for six months.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

