Ukraine's Ministry of Health signs deal to rebuild Okhmatdyt hospital after missile strike

A contract has been signed for the renovation of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Details: "Following the procurement procedure conducted on the Prozorro system, an agreement was signed for the overhaul of the modern medical and diagnostic building of the Okhmatdyt Research and Development Centre. The winner of the tender was Riola-Module Ltd, which offered the most cost-effective bid of nearly UAH 293 million [approx. US$7 million - ed.]," the statement said. [Prozorro system is a public electronic procurement system where state and municipal customers announce tenders to purchase goods for the opportunity to become a state supplier – ed.]

The Ministry estimated the cost of procurement to be UAH 367.4 million (US$8.8 million), which would enable savings of over UAH 70 million (US$1.6 million).

The contractor has experience in both the constructing and reconstructing of medical facilities and was previously responsible for the construction of a building for Okhmatdyt in 2020, the Ministry reports.

An authorised hospital representative conducted a thorough review of the participant’s documentation, with support from the international engineering company Eptisa Servicios de Ingeniería, which serves as the client’s service provider, the Ministry states.

The engineering company, Academ Bud, will undertake the technical supervision of the renovation, which will cost UAH 2 million (US$48,134). A further UAH 1.5 million (US$36,100) will be put towards the author's supervision, which will be conducted by the Engineering Company Arkon, which developed the project documentation prior to the overhaul.

"Funding for the restoration and technical supervision will be provided by the Charitable Foundation Okhmatdyt, which collected a significant portion of donations from Ukrainians in 2024. These funds will be used to restore the hospital for its intended purpose," the Ministry of Health reports.

The contractor has begun completing additional surveys and is taking necessary measurements at the site to ensure the prompt start of construction work, according to the report.

Background:

Okhmatdyt suffered damage from a Russian missile attack on 8 July 2024. Last autumn, Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced that construction work to restore the main building of the children’s hospital was expected to begin in spring 2025.

It was previously reported that Okhmatdyt’s Research and Development Laboratory initiated procurement for the overhaul of the medical and diagnostic complex damaged by the missile attack. The lowest bid, UAH 293 million (US$7 million), was submitted by Riola-Module Ltd.

Three participants competed for the procurement: Riola-Module Ltd, Ukrainian Production and Construction Alliance Centre, and PBF Consortium.

It was also reported that funds used or contracted for rebuilding Okhmatdyt after the missile attack total UAH 36.2 million (US$872,000).

The total funding allocated by The Howard G. Buffett Foundation for Okhmatdyt’s restoration is approximately UAH 1.416 billion (US$34 million) and US$11.2 million.

Of these, over UAH 337 million (US$8 million, including US$1 million from the Lithuanian government) was received directly by Okhmatdyt’s account, and approximately UAH 379 million (US$9.1 million) was received by the Okhmatdyt Charitable Foundation.

UAH 320 million was raised through a joint fundraising campaign led by United24 and Monobank, UAH 300 million (US$7.2 million) was allocated from the Ukrainian state budget, and UAH 80 million (US$1.9 million) to address the attack’s consequences was collected by the Tabletochki Foundation.

