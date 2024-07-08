Russia attacks Ukraine's biggest children's hospital in Kyiv – photos

All Sections
Alona MazurenkoMonday, 8 July 2024, 11:24
Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Telegram of Zelenskyy

The Russians have launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, injuring people. 

Source: Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram; Volodymyr Zhovnir, General Director of the Okhmatdyt Hospital, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Klitschko: "There was a strike on a children's medical institution."

Details: Zhovnir said that one of the hospital buildings had been hit. They are currently organising the evacuation and relocation of everyone who was there. 

 
An Ukrainska Pravda source said there are casualties in the hospital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who likely arrived in Warsaw on 8 July, stated that Kyiv's Okhmatdyt is one of the most important children's hospitals not only in Ukraine but also in Europe.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The hospital has been damaged in a Russian strike, and there are people under the rubble; the exact number of injured and fatalities is unknown. Everyone is now helping to clear the rubble: doctors and ordinary people.

Russia definitely knows what its missiles are targeting and must be held fully accountable for all its crimes: against people, against children and against humanity in general. It is of paramount importance that the world does not remain silent about this and that everyone sees what Russia is and what it is doing."

 
Background:

  • On the morning of 8 July, the Russians carried out another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Russians fired over 40 missiles of various types. 
  • Currently, the city authorities in the capital report five people killed and nine injured.

Subjects: missile strikeKyiv
missile strike
Rescue workers find body parts under debris in Shevchenkivskyi district after attack on Kyiv
Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: condition of 28 people hospitalised reported
After attack on Okhmatdyt, doctors expect death toll to rise due to Russian attacks on medical facilities – NYT
