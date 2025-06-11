All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Finland suspects Russian aircraft of airspace violation

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 11 June 2025, 00:20
Finland suspects Russian aircraft of airspace violation
Flag of Finland. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finland’s Ministry of Defence has reported a suspected violation of its airspace by a Russian aircraft.

Source: a statement by Finnish Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A Russian military aircraft is suspected of having violated Finnish airspace near the town of Porvoo on the afternoon of 10 June 2025.

Advertisement:

"An investigation into the suspected airspace violation has been launched immediately," Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

Finland’s Border Guard Service is conducting the investigation and will provide further information as it progresses.

Background: 

  • Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador, demanding an explanation for the violation of Finnish airspace by Russian military aircraft on 23 May.
  • At the time, Häkkänen stated that Russian activity in the Baltic Sea had clearly increased, raising tensions in the region.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FinlandRussia
Advertisement:
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
Russian drones attack Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring 57, including 8 children – video, photos
Firefighting operation ongoing in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack – video, photos
Journalists identify Russian soldiers who received medical treatment in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
All News
Finland
Finland to raise defence spending by billions of euros amid Russian threat
Sanctions must force Putin to negotiate, says Finnish prime minister
Finland urges Russia to agree to unconditional ceasefire after latest attacks on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
11:44
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
11:33
Russian drone kills woman in Donetsk Oblast – photos
11:09
Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine
10:52
Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos
10:50
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation
10:38
Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast
09:42
Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone
09:35
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
08:42
Russian attack destroys building and agricultural equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
08:20
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day, half of them on Pokrovsk and two other fronts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: