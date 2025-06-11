Finland suspects Russian aircraft of airspace violation

Finland’s Ministry of Defence has reported a suspected violation of its airspace by a Russian aircraft.

Details: A Russian military aircraft is suspected of having violated Finnish airspace near the town of Porvoo on the afternoon of 10 June 2025.

"An investigation into the suspected airspace violation has been launched immediately," Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

Finland’s Border Guard Service is conducting the investigation and will provide further information as it progresses.

Background:

Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador, demanding an explanation for the violation of Finnish airspace by Russian military aircraft on 23 May.

At the time, Häkkänen stated that Russian activity in the Baltic Sea had clearly increased, raising tensions in the region.

