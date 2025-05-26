Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian aircraft's violation of Finnish airspace

Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the ambassador of the Russian Federation, demanding an explanation for the violation of Finnish airspace by Russian military aircraft on 23 May.

Details: Two Russian military aircraft are suspected of entering Finnish airspace near the town of Porvoo. Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen stated at the time that the suspected violation of territorial integrity was being taken seriously.

A formal request demanding an explanation will be sent to Russia.

The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Häkkänen also said that Russian activity in the Baltic Sea has clearly increased, raising tensions in the region.

Background: Last week, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

