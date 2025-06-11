Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine

Saulius Skvernelis, Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas (Parliament), has stated that the GPS signal disruptions recently affecting aircraft and vessels in the port of Klaipėda will continue as long as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.

Details: Skvernelis said that the GPS malfunctions are linked to Russia’s efforts to protect Kaliningrad Oblast from possible aerial attacks.

"The protection zone extends beyond Kaliningrad Oblast's borders, and the threat, the interference, is affecting our territory as well," he noted.

Skvernelis added that this is solely related to military operations, and as long as Russia is at war, this problem will persist.

Background:

Lithuania’s Armed Forces reported that GPS signal jamming and disruptions to control systems along the Lithuanian coast have caused accidents and loss of drone control.

Estonia had earlier said that interference with GPS signals constitutes a violation of international law by Russia.

Meanwhile, Finland is developing a device to counter GPS interference.

