All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine loses key wheat markets in Asia and Africa to Russia

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 14:57
Ukraine loses key wheat markets in Asia and Africa to Russia
Agricultural machinery. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has nearly lost its wheat markets in Asia and Africa due to a focus on exports to Europe.

Source: Latifundist

Details: "We lost 70% of the Egyptian market. All Ukrainian exporters reoriented to Europe. We not only missed the opportunity to sell profitably to Egypt but also lost the trust of Egyptian buyers," a representative from Promising International Trading Co. DMCC told the publication.

Advertisement:

Traders report that 75% of Tunisia’s imported wheat is Russian, most of the remainder is French, and Ukrainian wheat is almost absent. Ukraine has also lost market shares in Sudan and Ethiopia.

In many African countries, such as Kenya and Nigeria, high-protein wheat (12.5%) is in demand, which Ukrainian wheat often lacks.

"While 11.5% protein is acceptable for most, markets with a 12.5% threshold are dominated by Russia, not us," a spokesperson from Ukrainian agricultural company TAS Agro explained.

Traders highlighted challenges in Asian markets, particularly Bangladesh and Indonesia, where Russia is actively displacing competitors.

"We see Russia selling for rupees in India, engaging in barter and deepening cooperation with China. They hedge risks, anticipating potential new restrictions or currency access issues. In markets like Kenya, Nigeria and Bangladesh, they outcompete others by dumping wheat," TAS Agro noted.

Russian companies reportedly offer deferred payment terms, while Ukrainian firms typically require payment immediately upon vessel loading.

Due to EU restrictions, Ukrainian exporters may need to lower prices and overhaul logistics, Latifundist reports. Previously, traders could consolidate small grain batches for Europe, but they must now focus on larger shipments.

Background: 

  • It was reported that Ukraine’s sunflower oil market share in Asia is weakening due to complex logistics, sanctions and competition from cheaper Russian wheat, corn, and Argentine sunflower oil.
  • Shipments of Ukrainian sunflower oil to India increased nearly threefold this season (September–March). However, Russian oil dominates, accounting for over 50% of India’s sunflower oil imports.
  • It was previously reported that, under the most pessimistic estimates, Ukraine’s 2025 grain harvest could fall by 10% to about 51 million tonnes, down from 56.7 million tonnes in 2024. Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitalii Koval predicted a 10% decrease in grain yield and a 5% drop in oilseeds.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukrainegrainexport
Advertisement:
Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence
Ukraine grants Poland authorisation to conduct exhumations in Lviv
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, another person may be under rubble
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
All News
Ukraine
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
US to scale back military support for Ukraine, Pentagon chief says
NATO secretary general: Promise to accept Ukraine into Alliance still stands even if not mentioned in communiqué
RECENT NEWS
18:08
Russia resumes participation in international gymnastics competitions
17:56
EU and Germany provide €18 million for Ukraine's energy efficiency programmes
17:53
Ukrainian General Staff confirms drone strikes on gunpowder plant and warehouses in Russia
17:30
Leaders of Greece, Croatia and Montenegro attend summit in Odesa
17:01
EXPLAINERWhat issues e-scooters cause in EU cities and how authorities are trying to solve them
16:22
Norway to supply Ukraine with twice as many F-16 aircraft as officially announced
16:22
Russians attack utility workers in Kherson with drone: two injured
15:58
Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence
15:39
"Amid dust, smoke and pain": Ukrainian anthem echoes under rubble in Kharkiv – video
14:57
Ukraine loses key wheat markets in Asia and Africa to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: