Russia returns to international gymnastics competitions

Oleksii MurzakWednesday, 11 June 2025, 18:08
Russian gymnast Aleksandr Kartsev. Photo: sportgymrus.ru

The Russian Gymnastics Federation has ended its boycott of international competitions, allowing its athletes and judges to return to several tournaments.

Source: press service of the Russian Gymnastics Federation

Details: Russian athletes are confirmed to compete in the 2025 World Cup trampolining events in Portugal (5-6 July), Germany (20-21 September), Bulgaria (27-28 September) and France (3-5 October).

Additionally, Russia has submitted a preliminary application for its athletes to compete in the Internationaux de France de Gymnastique gymnastics event in Paris (13-14 September). The final team size will be confirmed by 16 July 2025.

Russian referees Alina Gusarova and Irina Berek will serve as neutral judges at the Tbilisi Cup in rhythmic gymnastics, held from 11 to 15 June 2025.

Furthermore, Irina Nikitina, Vice-President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation (sports acrobatics), and Vladislav Oskner (sports aerobics) have joined the senior jury for their respective disciplines at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu (China) from 7 to 17 August.

Russian official Dmitry Andreev will act as a category D2 judge for floor exercises at the World Cup gymnastics event in Indonesia.

Background: 

  • Ukrainian gymnast Oleh Verniaiev recently stated that the International Gymnastics Federation had permitted Russian athletes to return to tournaments, noting their absence was due to their own choice.
  • Earlier, the International Skating Union (ISU) published a list of Russian skaters who passed tests to gain neutral status, enabling them to compete in qualifying events for the 2026 Olympics.

