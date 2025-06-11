All Sections
German Chancellor rejects Social Democratic Party's calls for restoring relations with Russia

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 21:30
Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has affirmed the unity of his coalition government, comprising the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU) and Social Democratic Party (SPD), despite calls from some SPD members for a review of policy towards Russia.

Source: n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, Merz responded to calls from certain SPD figures for diplomatic rapprochement with Russia and an end to Germany’s arms policy. He emphasised that the coalition remains united on these matters.

"In the federal government, between the CDU, CSU and SPD, we are fully united in our assessment of the war Russia is waging against Ukraine and the conclusions that must be drawn from it. I hope this unity will persist," he said.

More details: Highlighting recent Russian attacks on Ukraine, Merz stressed the need to recognise Russia as a threat to the security of the entire NATO Alliance.

"Russia poses a security risk on both sides of the Atlantic." He added that the upcoming NATO summit will address a long-term increase in defence spending.

Background:

  • A document titled "Manifesto," signed by over 100 SPD-associated figures, has sparked significant controversy in Germany. It advocates for a shift in security and defence policy, including negotiations with Russia and halting the deployment of new US medium-range missiles in Germany.
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has already publicly rejected these proposals.

