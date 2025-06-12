All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins silver medal at Diamond League stage

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 09:07
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins silver medal at Diamond League stage
Mykhailo Kokhan. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan has claimed second place in the hammer throw at the Diamond League stage.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The stage is taking place in Oslo, Norway. Hammer throw competitions are not included in the Diamond League standings, so they took place today.

Advertisement:

In the end, Kokhan made it into the top three athletes who competed for medals. The Ukrainian's best attempt was his last, in which he achieved a result of 79.95 m.

This throw allowed Kokhan to take second place.

Only the Paris Olympic champion, Canadian Ethan Katzberg, managed to beat Kokhan. His result was 80.19 m.

Diamond League. Hammer throw, men

  1. Ethan Katzberg (Canada) – 80.19 m
  2. Mykhailo Kokhan (Ukraine) – 79.95 m
  3. Thomas Mardal (Norway) – 78.25 m

Background: Kokhan stated that he has not yet reached his peak form and will be able to improve at the end of the season. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
Advertisement:
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
Fifteen people, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv – photos, video
Serbian president boasts of not signing Odesa summit declaration, saying he "did not betray" Russia
All News
sport
Russia returns to international gymnastics competitions
Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk finishes European championship with bronze in ribbon routine – video
Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk wins Norway Chess Women tournament
RECENT NEWS
10:13
Russia used Grad rocket artillery in deadly Sumy attack on 3 June
10:13
Russian 7 June strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to four – photos
09:49
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
09:44
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
09:38
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
09:07
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins silver medal at Diamond League stage
09:03
Russia attacks Ukraine with 63 drones overnight: 7 locations hit and fallen debris recorded
08:57
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:45
Pentagon chief confronts barrage of tough questions in Senate committee, including ones about Ukraine – The Hill
08:32
UpdatedRussians attack Odesa Oblast, destroying warehouses, combine harvesters and lorry – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: