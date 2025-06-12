Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins silver medal at Diamond League stage

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan has claimed second place in the hammer throw at the Diamond League stage.

Details: The stage is taking place in Oslo, Norway. Hammer throw competitions are not included in the Diamond League standings, so they took place today.

In the end, Kokhan made it into the top three athletes who competed for medals. The Ukrainian's best attempt was his last, in which he achieved a result of 79.95 m.

This throw allowed Kokhan to take second place.

Only the Paris Olympic champion, Canadian Ethan Katzberg, managed to beat Kokhan. His result was 80.19 m.

Diamond League. Hammer throw, men

Ethan Katzberg (Canada) – 80.19 m Mykhailo Kokhan (Ukraine) – 79.95 m Thomas Mardal (Norway) – 78.25 m

Background: Kokhan stated that he has not yet reached his peak form and will be able to improve at the end of the season.

