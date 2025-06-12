All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary

Andrii MuravskyiThursday, 12 June 2025, 14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that Ukraine's economy could surpass Russia's in twenty years.

Source: Bessent during hearings in US Congress

Details: Bessent noted that a stable Ukrainian economy would be the best long-term protection for Ukraine. He added that US President Donald Trump shares this opinion.

Advertisement:

Bessent also reiterated that when the Berlin Wall fell, the Ukrainian and Polish economies were the same, but now Poland's economy is three times ahead of Ukraine.

He said that in order to overtake the Russian economy, Ukraine needs effective governance, partnership with the United States and global investment. He emphasised that this would be a very strong deterrent for anyone who will be in charge of Russia at that time.

Meanwhile, Bessent stressed that no country that helped Russia in the war against Ukraine, with money, military or equipment for Russian weapons, would have the right to participate in the process of recovering Ukraine.

He stressed that one could not destroy a country, kill people, destroy their lives and then get money for that country’s recovery.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that last year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine needed US$10-30 billion in annual investments over the next 10 years.
  • At least €1 billion is needed to restore Ukraine's port infrastructure, according to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine's transport system had suffered losses of more than US$36 billion, and the cost of recovery already exceeded US$77 billion.
  • Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, also reported that during the three years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Ukraine's mining sector had lost about US$1.7 trillion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

економікаUkraine
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
економіка
Record losses: Russian coal industry stares into the abyss
Petrol supplies from Russia have fallen by half
More and more industries in Russia are showing economic decline – Moscow Times
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: