Child injured among other 5 civilians in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 June 2025, 18:38
Child injured among other 5 civilians in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 12 June, injuring five people, including an 11-year-old boy.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy has attacked the village of Zolochiv with a guided aerial bomb, injuring five people, including an 11-year-old boy. Emergency services are working at the scene. Medical workers are providing all necessary assistance to those who were injured in the attack."

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
