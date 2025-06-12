Child injured among other 5 civilians in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 12 June, injuring five people, including an 11-year-old boy.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy has attacked the village of Zolochiv with a guided aerial bomb, injuring five people, including an 11-year-old boy. Emergency services are working at the scene. Medical workers are providing all necessary assistance to those who were injured in the attack."

