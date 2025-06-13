New communication system for ground robots released in Ukraine – photo

Ukrainian company Bravo Dynamics has unveiled a new mesh communication system, Phantom 3.0, designed for ground robotic systems.

Details: This solution's main feature is its ability to provide stable communication without the use of airborne relays, making the system less vulnerable to electronic warfare.

Unlike traditional approaches, Phantom 3.0 uses a network of ground nodes that support data exchange with robotic platforms even in difficult conditions. This solution was developed with the specifics of ground equipment in mind, while most existing technologies are primarily focused on unmanned aerial vehicles.

Node for the Phantom 3.0 communication system. Photo: Defense Express

The Phantom 3.0 system, which will be ready by the end of the year, will feature up to five nodes in a group, an adaptive frequency hopping (FHSS) mechanism, and resistance to natural interference. It will be able to transmit data over distances of up to 80 km in the 150 MHz to 1.6 GHz frequency range.

Bravo Dynamics has already signed an agreement with Dwarf Engineers and memoranda with CB Vepryk and Roboneers. Early versions of Phantom were successfully tested in the summer of 2024, and the first commercial delivery worth US$25,000 took place in the autumn. The company is currently working on Phantom 2.0, which will support up to three devices and will be ready by the end of summer.

The technology has great potential, as high-quality connectivity for robotic platforms on the battlefield remains a critical need. Successful implementation of the project could significantly change the approach to robotic solutions in modern conflicts.

