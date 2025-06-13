All Sections
Zelenskyy signs laws exempting fibre optics for drones from duties and VAT

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 13 June 2025, 12:11
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two laws introducing benefits for manufacturers of drones operated via fibre-optic cable.

Source: Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: In particular, it provides an exemption from customs duties for fibre optics for drones, which will provide favourable conditions for the production of unmanned systems.

Law No 4473-IX amends the Customs Code and exempts goods imported into Ukraine for security and defence purposes from import duty.

Meanwhile, Law No 4474-IX amends the Tax Code and exempts the importation of such goods into Ukraine from value-added tax.

Fibre-optic drones are resistant to electronic intelligence and are critical to the Ukrainian defence forces. However, optical components are mostly imported into Ukraine.

Read also: A weapon entirely immune to jamming: How Ukraine is rolling out production of fibre-optic drones

Background: In early June, the Verkhovna Rada adopted two laws introducing tax and customs benefits for manufacturers of fibre-optic drones.

