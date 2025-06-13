Zelenskyy signs laws exempting fibre optics for drones from duties and VAT
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two laws introducing benefits for manufacturers of drones operated via fibre-optic cable.
Source: Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)
Details: In particular, it provides an exemption from customs duties for fibre optics for drones, which will provide favourable conditions for the production of unmanned systems.
Law No 4473-IX amends the Customs Code and exempts goods imported into Ukraine for security and defence purposes from import duty.
Meanwhile, Law No 4474-IX amends the Tax Code and exempts the importation of such goods into Ukraine from value-added tax.
Fibre-optic drones are resistant to electronic intelligence and are critical to the Ukrainian defence forces. However, optical components are mostly imported into Ukraine.
Background: In early June, the Verkhovna Rada adopted two laws introducing tax and customs benefits for manufacturers of fibre-optic drones.
