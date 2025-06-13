All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 13 June 2025, 20:53
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
Photo: Estonian Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

The Estonian Ministry of Defence has reported the delivery of a new batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Estonian Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Details: The Estonian Ministry of Defence stressed the need to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Done! Estonia has delivered more artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Ukraine's security is European and transatlantic security. We must keep supporting Ukraine – so it can defend itself and achieve a just, lasting peace."

Background:

  • In May, the Estonian Rescue Association handed over vehicles, equipment and other gear to support the psychological assistance units of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in three oblasts.
  • In March, Ukraine provided a list of desired military equipment worth €100 million, which Estonia promised to purchase from its domestic defence industry quickly.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Estoniaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,200 citizens from Russia
All News
Estonia
Estonian PM on Russian losses: Human life has no value for Putin
Estonian president: Ukraine will become NATO member in long term
Russian Tu-95 bombers hit by Ukraine were preparing for missile attacks – Estonian intelligence
RECENT NEWS
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
19:30
US explains why it moved counter-drone systems from Ukraine to Middle East
19:08
Russia says Putin briefed Trump on implementation of Istanbul agreements
18:45
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
18:29
Ukraine has not yet received Patriot air defence system from Israel – Zelenskyy
17:50
Four injured in Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, 20 high-rise buildings damaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: