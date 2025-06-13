Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine

The Estonian Ministry of Defence has reported the delivery of a new batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Estonian Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Details: The Estonian Ministry of Defence stressed the need to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Quote: "Done! Estonia has delivered more artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Ukraine's security is European and transatlantic security. We must keep supporting Ukraine – so it can defend itself and achieve a just, lasting peace."

Background:

In May, the Estonian Rescue Association handed over vehicles, equipment and other gear to support the psychological assistance units of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in three oblasts.

In March, Ukraine provided a list of desired military equipment worth €100 million, which Estonia promised to purchase from its domestic defence industry quickly.

