Estonian Rescue Association hands over vehicles and equipment to Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 10:23
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Estonian Voluntary Rescue Association has donated equipment and other supplies to the psychological units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in three oblasts.

Source: State Emergency Service 

Details: The equipment will be received by the State Emergency Service units in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts.

The aid includes minibuses, technical equipment (including projectors, laptops, printers and tablets), autonomous power sources, special kits for working with children in crisis situations, and elements of mobile psychological assistance centres: folding furniture, thermal blankets, first aid kits, tents, etc.

Piia Kallas, chair of the Estonian Voluntary Rescue Association, expressed solidarity with Ukrainians.

She said that they were trying to help Ukraine because it was defending values that were important in Estonia and Europe. 

Background:

  • At the end of April, it was announced that Denmark would allocate DKK 317 million (over €42 million) for artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
  • On May 9, it was reported that Norway is allocating NOK 580 million (over €49 million) to support the work of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Ukraine and Moldova for refugees, internally displaced persons and other people affected by the war.

EstoniaRusso-Ukrainian war
