Estonian Rescue Association hands over vehicles and equipment to Ukraine

The Estonian Voluntary Rescue Association has donated equipment and other supplies to the psychological units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in three oblasts.

Source: State Emergency Service

Details: The equipment will be received by the State Emergency Service units in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts.

The aid includes minibuses, technical equipment (including projectors, laptops, printers and tablets), autonomous power sources, special kits for working with children in crisis situations, and elements of mobile psychological assistance centres: folding furniture, thermal blankets, first aid kits, tents, etc.

Piia Kallas, chair of the Estonian Voluntary Rescue Association, expressed solidarity with Ukrainians.

She said that they were trying to help Ukraine because it was defending values that were important in Estonia and Europe.

