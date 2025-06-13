Ukrainian bus crash: France updates data on casualties

Four adults – three women and one man – were killed in an accident involving a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens in the French department of Sarthe on 13 June.

Source: BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The bus was carrying Ukrainian nationals, both adults and teenagers.

In addition to the four fatalities, nine people sustained serious injuries and another 18 suffered minor injuries, the prefecture reported.

The crash occurred on a section of the Rennes-Le Mans motorway near the town of Degré. The road has been closed in both directions to facilitate evacuation and rescue operations.

During a visit to Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, French Prime Minister François Bayrou said he was "thinking of the victims of the horrific bus accident that occurred in Sarthe".

"When such tragedies happen in our country, we are all concerned, and we will do everything necessary to determine the circumstances of this accident," he added.

In a statement on X (Twitter), French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot extended his "condolences" to the victims of what he called a "very serious road accident" that had taken "too many" lives.

French Labour Minister Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet, who is currently visiting Sarthe, will visit the site of the crash. Ukraine’s Ambassador to France is also expected to be present.

Background:

Four Ukrainian citizens were killed in a road accident in Austria in April.

In mid-February, a Kyiv-Chișinău bus was involved in an accident that left 16 people injured.

