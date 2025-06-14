Pace of humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine increases by 50%

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that the scale of humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine has increased by almost 50% over the past year. A total of 108 mine action operators have been certified, working to clear areas of explosive ordnance as of the beginning of June.

Source: Mezha media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, with reference to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: Oleh Shuvarskyi, Head of the Mine Action Department, said that quality control of mine clearance has intensified, and five national standards in this area are in place. Inspections have been carried out at 241 sites with a total area of 32 sq km since the beginning of 2025.

About 139,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory is potentially contaminated with explosive ordnance, including 14,000 sq km of water. However, only 31,000 sq km can be cleared due to the hostilities.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine estimates that about 300 large pieces of equipment in this category are currently used in Ukraine to clear large areas, which is the largest fleet in the world. However, even this number is still not enough to clear the entire mined area.

Foreign large demining machines are expensive and produced by a few manufacturers. That is why Ukraine is already mastering its own production of such equipment and localising Western equipment at domestic plants.

Recently, the first heavy remote demining complex, GART 5100, manufactured by the Ukrainian engineering company XTI Engineering, underwent the state certification procedure. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said that this device is designed to defuse various types of mines and other explosive objects by detonating them and destroying them with hammers of a chain unit or a cutter.

Complex Gart 5100 developed by XTI Engineering Photo: Veronika Vlasiuk

