Russia attacks businesses in Kryvyi Rih

Russia attacked businesses in Kryvyi Rih with drones on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District State Administration

"It was a tense night in Kryvyi Rih. The enemy launched a drone attack on the territory of our district, which resulted in damage to the premises of businesses in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out there," Sytnychenko wrote on Telegram.

Details: Yevhen Sytnychenko reported no casualties.

Background: The Russians launched an attack using 58 UAVs on the night of 13-14 June. Ukraine's Air Force have downed 43 drones: 23 were destroyed and 20 disappeared from radar.

