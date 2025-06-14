Russia attacks businesses in Kryvyi Rih
Saturday, 14 June 2025, 12:57
Russia attacked businesses in Kryvyi Rih with drones on the night of 13-14 June.
Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District State Administration
"It was a tense night in Kryvyi Rih. The enemy launched a drone attack on the territory of our district, which resulted in damage to the premises of businesses in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out there," Sytnychenko wrote on Telegram.
Details: Yevhen Sytnychenko reported no casualties.
Background: The Russians launched an attack using 58 UAVs on the night of 13-14 June. Ukraine's Air Force have downed 43 drones: 23 were destroyed and 20 disappeared from radar.
