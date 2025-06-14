All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs: hits recorded in nine locations

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 08:40
Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs: hits recorded in nine locations
Drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched an attack using 58 UAVs on the night of 13-14 June. Ukraine's Air Force have downed 43 drones: 23 were destroyed and 20 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were the main targets.

Advertisement:

All the drones were downed in the east and north.

The Air Force reported that Russian aerial attack assets had hit nine locations, with the debris of downed UAVs falling in five locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceUkraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
All News
air defence
Zelenskyy announces three-year plan for IRIS-T deliveries from Germany
Russia attacks Ukraine with 63 drones overnight: 7 locations hit and fallen debris recorded
Russia launches large-scale combined attack on Kyiv, causing fires and injuring four people across entire city – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
09:11
Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
08:27
Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
07:35
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
05:12
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
04:29
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: