Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs: hits recorded in nine locations

The Russians launched an attack using 58 UAVs on the night of 13-14 June. Ukraine's Air Force have downed 43 drones: 23 were destroyed and 20 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were the main targets.

Advertisement:

All the drones were downed in the east and north.

The Air Force reported that Russian aerial attack assets had hit nine locations, with the debris of downed UAVs falling in five locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!