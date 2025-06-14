Ukraine has completed 47% of 2025 missile programme targets

As of 1 June 2025, Ukraine has completed 47% of its planned missile programme tasks for the year.

Source: Deputy Minister of Defence Brigadier General Anatolii Klochko, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Klochko outlined that funding for the missile programme comes from three sources: the state budget, which prioritises the development of modern missile weapons; private business initiatives, funded independently without state support; and international partnerships, providing additional financing and technological assistance.

Klochko noted that the Ministry of Defence has established two new bodies to oversee missile development, separating it from the broader weapons systems framework. These are the Department for the Development of Missile Weapons and Missile Defence and the Main Directorate for the Maintenance of Missile Programmes, aimed at reducing bureaucratic obstacles.

"If there are questions, we meet directly with manufacturers, communicate and take the initiative to understand what they need to accelerate progress," Klochko said.

More details: Klochko highlighted that Ukraine’s ballistic missile programme has reached a significant milestone, becoming a key focus of defence development. He described domestic ballistic capabilities as critical for striking strategic Russian targets deep within their defences. The programme is progressing rapidly, with further details to be shared soon.

