Bodies of another 1,200 citizens brought back to Ukraine – photo
Sunday, 15 June 2025, 12:34
The process of repatriation continued under the Istanbul agreements on Sunday 15 June, with another 1,200 bodies brought back to Ukraine.
Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Details: All necessary examinations and identification procedures for the repatriated bodies will be carried out in the near future.
Background: On 14 June, Ukraine received 1,200 bodies, reportedly those of Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.
