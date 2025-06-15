Bodies of another 1,200 citizens brought back to Ukraine – photo

ICRC personnel. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The process of repatriation continued under the Istanbul agreements on Sunday 15 June, with another 1,200 bodies brought back to Ukraine.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: All necessary examinations and identification procedures for the repatriated bodies will be carried out in the near future.

Background: On 14 June, Ukraine received 1,200 bodies, reportedly those of Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

