Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,200 citizens from Russia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 13:43
ICRC personnel. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

As part of agreements reached in Istanbul, Ukraine received 1,200 bodies on 14 June 2025, reportedly those of Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

Source: Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: The Coordination Headquarters notes that the identification of these bodies as Ukrainian citizens is based solely on Russian claims.

In the coming days, law enforcement investigators, in cooperation with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct examinations to identify the bodies.

