Russians damage 14 residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast

Anastasiia DiachkinaSunday, 15 June 2025, 13:34
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Police

Russian forces have attacked 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, damaging 14 residential buildings.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Police

Quote: "Police recorded 2,975 strikes over the past 24 hours. Russian troops attacked the cities of Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk and Rodynske and the villages of Andriivka, Dmytro-Dariivka, Novyi Donbas and Pleshchiivka. A total of 26 civilian facilities were damaged, including 14 residential buildings."

Details: In Myrnohrad, a Geran-2 drone strike damaged a house.

In Pokrovsk, two houses were damaged. Educational institutions were hit in Rodynske and Dmytro-Dariivka. An apartment building was damaged in Bilytske, while a café and a car were damaged in Novyi Donbas.

In Kramatorsk, a local business was affected by two Geran-2 drone strikes.

A Smerch multiple-rocket launcher attack on Kostiantynivka damaged five apartment buildings,  garages and a car. In Andriivka, Russian drones damaged five houses and three garages.

Background: On the night of 14-15 June, Russian forces launched a large-scale combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast.

Russo-Ukrainian warattackDonetsk Oblast
