Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
Sunday, 15 June 2025, 09:11
Russian forces launched a large-scale combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the night of 14-15 June.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Details: The attack targeted energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities within the hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] There are no casualties reported in the oblast.
Advertisement:
A house, a vehicle and a power line were also damaged.
Fires broke out as a result of direct hits and falling debris.
In the Chutove hromada, falling UAV debris damaged houses and cars.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!