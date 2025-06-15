Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk

The monument at the entrance to Kremenchuk. Photo: media outlet Poltavshchyna

Russian forces launched a large-scale combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the night of 14-15 June.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack targeted energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities within the hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] There are no casualties reported in the oblast.

A house, a vehicle and a power line were also damaged.

Fires broke out as a result of direct hits and falling debris.

In the Chutove hromada, falling UAV debris damaged houses and cars.

