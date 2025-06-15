All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 June 2025, 09:11
Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
The monument at the entrance to Kremenchuk. Photo: media outlet Poltavshchyna

Russian forces launched a large-scale combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the night of 14-15 June.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack targeted energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities within the hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] There are no casualties reported in the oblast.

Advertisement:

A house, a vehicle and a power line were also damaged.

Fires broke out as a result of direct hits and falling debris.

In the Chutove hromada, falling UAV debris damaged houses and cars.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltava OblastKremenchuk
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation
Five Ukrainians, including three children, killed in Iran's attack on Israel, Kyiv reports
Journalist executed in Saudi Arabia after seven years in prison
Trump "open" to Putin mediating between Israel and Iran
Ukrainian actor Yurii Felipenko killed in action
Ukraine shoots down 2 Kinzhal missiles as Russia launches nearly 200 missiles and drones overnight
All News
Poltava Oblast
Russians hit business in Poltava Oblast, injuring person and leaving some without electricity – photos
Russian drones attack Poltava and Kyiv oblasts, setting houses, cars and forest on fire
Air defenсe responds in Poltava Oblast: damage to buildings recorded
RECENT NEWS
07:53
Russian attack damages homes in Cherkasy Oblast, leaving part of village without power
07:28
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers over past day
06:42
Putin tries to divert attention from war in Ukraine – ISW
04:26
Industrial facility on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack
01:46
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast injures one person and damages buildings
00:28
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
22:44
Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Kremenchuk energy facility is spit in face of peace efforts
21:52
Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation
20:33
Russian forces attack Kupiansk: three women injured
20:32
UK intelligence: North Korean forces have suffered over 6,000 casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: