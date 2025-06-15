All Sections
Russian airstrikes severely damage Boeing office in Ukraine, FT says

Artur KryzhnyiSunday, 15 June 2025, 14:21
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Shutterstock

A building used by Boeing in Kyiv has been severely damaged in a large-scale Russian airstrike, which seems to have deliberately targeted the American aerospace company.

Source: The Financial Times, citing two Boeing employees, three Ukrainian officials and Andy Hunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Details: The building was targeted in one of the war’s most intense attacks, according to the Financial Times.

Photos released by Ukraine's State Emergency Service and verified by the FT show extensive damage to the building and firefighters extinguishing the fire inside.

Boeing is one of the most well-known American companies operating in Ukraine. Its main activities in the country focus on engineering support and technical services. The company works closely with Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov, renowned for its heavy transport planes, especially those used for military purposes.

This nighttime bombardment was one of the most intense on record, with Russian forces launching 315 drones, two ballistic missiles and five cruise missiles on Kyiv, Odesa and other cities. Moscow has ramped up its aerial attacks after a recent surprise drone strike by Ukraine deep within Russian territory, which inflicted damage even on strategic bombers based as far north as the Arctic Circle.

A Boeing spokesperson said that the company places the highest priority on employee safety and reported that no staff members were injured. The spokesperson also commended the resilience of employees working under challenging and hazardous conditions.

According to one employee and Andy Hunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, Boeing employs over 1,000 people in the country and has continued operations with minimal disruption despite the war.

Despite the damage to its Kyiv office, "there had been no operational disruption", said Andrii Koriahin, deputy general director of Boeing’s operation in Ukraine.

Another employee noted that Boeing is actively hiring in Ukraine. For instance, on 2 June, the company advertised a vacancy for a manager specialising in aircraft interior design and certification engineering.

The damage to such a prominent American company could provoke a strong reaction from President Donald Trump, who has recently shown growing irritation with Moscow’s behaviour.

Alongside the intensified airstrikes, Russia has also renewed its ground offensive in Ukraine's east. Meanwhile, peace negotiations remain stalled due to the hardline and unyielding position of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Background: On the night of 14-15 June, Russian forces launched a large-scale combined missile and UAV attack on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast.

