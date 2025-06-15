Ukrainian athlete, 12, beats Armand Duplantis's historic pole vault mark for his age – video

Young Ukrainian pole vaulter Matvii Strohaliev has broken a record previously held by star athlete Armand Duplantis.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing the press service for the Ukrainian Athletics Federation (UAF)

Details: Strohaliev, 12, competed in the Ukrainian Youth Championships, clearing 4.00 metres. The result earned him a bronze medal and saw him surpass the mark set by Duplantis, who cleared 3.97 metres indoors in 2012 – the best result ever recorded for an athlete of that age.

Strohaliev already holds several unofficial records in the age categories from seven to eleven.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh stated that Duplantis is her main source of inspiration.

