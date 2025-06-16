G7 must increase pressure on Russia – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that more pressure must be put on Russia to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine and called on G7 countries to strengthen sanctions to achieve this goal.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The leaders of the world's major industrial nations are meeting in the Canadian Rockies, where European countries are aiming to ensure that US President Donald Trump does not forget about the war in Ukraine, despite the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

Due to the deadlock in diplomatic settlement efforts, the European Union intends to adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia, but so far has failed to convince Trump, who is unwilling to pressure Russian leader Vladimir Putin, to introduce new US sanctions. Trump said he does not want sanctions to hinder the achievement of a truce.

"We must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table and to end this war, sanctions are critical to that end," von der Leyen said at a press conference ahead of the talks between the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States on Monday 16 June.

"Last week, we put forward a proposal for an 18th sanctions package. I will invite all G7 partners to join us in this endeavour," she said.

Background:

On 10 June, the European Commission presented its 18th sanctions package against Russia.

Following this, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia would not support the new sanctions package "unless the European Commission proposes a real solution to the crisis situation Slovakia will face after the complete halt of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia".

