Slovak PM threatens to block 18th EU sanctions package against Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has set a condition for backing the European Union’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia, as unanimity among EU member states is required for the package to be approved.

Details: Fico said that Slovakia would not support the new sanctions package "unless the European Commission proposes a real solution to the crisis situation Slovakia will face after the complete halt of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia".

This is not the first time Fico has threatened to block EU sanctions against Russia if they harm Slovakia’s national interests.

On 10 June, the European Commission presented the 18th sanctions package.

The package focuses primarily on Russian banks and the energy sector and includes expanded export bans and controls and stricter measures to prevent sanctions evasion.

