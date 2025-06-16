All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Swedish broadcaster obtains images showing expansion of Russian nuclear base in Kaliningrad

Mariya YemetsMonday, 16 June 2025, 11:08
Swedish broadcaster obtains images showing expansion of Russian nuclear base in Kaliningrad
Russian nuclear base in Kaliningrad. Photo: Screenshot from SVT's video

Swedish broadcaster SVT has obtained satellite images showing changes at five Russian nuclear facilities close to Europe in recent years.

Source: SVT on 16 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Journalists received images from Planet Labs for May 2025, which show that the Russian base in Kaliningrad, where nuclear weapons may be stored, has been expanded and modernised in recent years.

Advertisement:

New buildings, a triple fence and new communications equipment have appeared on the territory. Poland has previously estimated that around a hundred tactical nuclear warheads may be stored there.

At the Osipovichi base in Belarus, the Soviet nuclear weapons storage facility is also being renovated, with a new loading platform for rail transport and air defence systems appearing there.

Many new buildings have been spotted at the Novaya Zemlya base, which experts consider to be a key site for Russian nuclear tests.

On the Kola Peninsula, which borders Finland and Norway, about 50 storage bunkers have been built for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. A special pier for loading missiles onto submarines has also appeared.

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson commented on this, noting that Stockholm is closely monitoring Russia's capabilities in this area.

"We are aware of this and have been monitoring it for a long time. This concerns both Russian investments in nuclear capabilities and the implementation of a new doctrine," he said.

Background:

  • The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) stated in its annual report that the arms race between nuclear powers has resumed.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that Russia may attack NATO in five years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russianuclear weapons
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
Russia
G7 must increase pressure on Russia – von der Leyen
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers over past day
Zelenskyy: Russia planning further attacks on energy sector, including nuclear generation
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: