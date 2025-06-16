Over 1,900 tonnes of harmful substances released into air over Kyiv and oblast in two days of Russian attacks

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 10 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

More than 1,900 tonnes of harmful emissions were released into the air in just two days of Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and the oblast.

Source: Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Details: In June, Kyiv and the oblast became the epicentre of one of the most destructive Russian drone attacks.

On 6 and 10 June, a total of 1,902 tonnes of harmful substances were released into the atmosphere over Kyiv and the oblast.

Early estimates show that the environmental damage exceeded UAH 5.7 million (about US$137,142).

Quote from the ministry: "All these incidents were accompanied by unregulated emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere – without filtration, in the context of hostilities. Extensive burning of fuel, building materials, plastics and equipment was recorded.

This is not only the destruction of infrastructure – it is the systematic devastation of the environment, air pollution and the creation of long-term risks to the health of the capital’s residents."

Background: Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, greenhouse gas emissions in Ukraine have increased significantly. In 2024, this figure nearly doubled compared with previous years.

