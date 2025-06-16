All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 1,900 tonnes of harmful substances released into air over Kyiv and oblast in two days of Russian attacks

Alyona PavliukMonday, 16 June 2025, 13:59
Over 1,900 tonnes of harmful substances released into air over Kyiv and oblast in two days of Russian attacks
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 10 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

More than 1,900 tonnes of harmful emissions were released into the air in just two days of Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and the oblast.

Source: Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Details: In June, Kyiv and the oblast became the epicentre of one of the most destructive Russian drone attacks.

Advertisement:

On 6 and 10 June, a total of 1,902 tonnes of harmful substances were released into the atmosphere over Kyiv and the oblast.

Early estimates show that the environmental damage exceeded UAH 5.7 million (about US$137,142).

Quote from the ministry: "All these incidents were accompanied by unregulated emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere – without filtration, in the context of hostilities. Extensive burning of fuel, building materials, plastics and equipment was recorded.

This is not only the destruction of infrastructure – it is the systematic devastation of the environment, air pollution and the creation of long-term risks to the health of the capital’s residents."

Background: Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, greenhouse gas emissions in Ukraine have increased significantly. In 2024, this figure nearly doubled compared with previous years.

Read more: Impact of Russia's invasion on Ukraine's environment: damage exceeds €65 billion, says Ministry of Environmental Protection

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warEcologyattack
Advertisement:
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
G7 leaders fail to convince Trump to increase pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
Son of couple who waited for him to be extracted from ruins after Russian attack dies – State Emergency Service
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine's General Staff adds new frontline direction to daily reports amid Russian pressure on Sumy Oblast
Putin tries to divert attention from war in Ukraine – ISW
Industrial facility on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
21:46
G7 backs Ukraine’s anti-corruption reform with ARMA law
21:13
Man, 62, injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
21:08
Romanian president sends condolence letter after missile strike on Kyiv
20:41
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
20:04
Zelenskyy currently plans to attend NATO summit in The Hague in person – AFP
19:41
Search operations completed in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district after over 39 hours – video
19:21
Russian attack destroys publishing house in Kyiv
19:12
Former US ambassador to Ukraine runs for Congress
18:04
Ukrainian Air Force video shows interceptor drones downing Russian drones mid-air
18:00
Trump advised Putin to "mediate" Russo-Ukrainian war first, not Middle East
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: