Impact of Russia's invasion on Ukraine's environment: damage exceeds €65 billion, says Ministry of Environmental Protection

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 29 October 2024, 14:20
Ukraine’s Environment Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk. Stock photo: Facebook

Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources has reported that the full-scale Russian invasion has resulted in nearly 6,500 instances of ecosystem destruction, with total damage estimated to exceed €65 billion. However, these figures exclude damage inflicted on temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Quote: "The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Black Sea pollution, and wildfires caused by combat all bear potentially irreversible consequences for nature. Each of these cases disrupts ecosystems, with effects extending far beyond Ukraine."

Details: Hrynchuk added that Russia’s methods of warfare undermine years of global environmental efforts aimed at combating climate change, improving water quality, and preserving ecosystems.

"While countless organisations strive towards these environmental goals, Russian aggression drives humanity further from them," the minister remarked.

Background: In late October, Ukraine presented current environmental data during the UN Water Convention, showing a deterioration due to Russia’s actions. As a result, Russian representatives were blocked from participating in one of the convention’s key bodies.

