Russia claims US has cancelled next round of US-Russia consultations
Monday, 16 June 2025, 16:42
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has claimed that the US has cancelled the next round of consultations between the two countries.
Source: a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda
Details: On Monday 16 June, Russia stated that on Washington's initiative, the next round of Russo-American consultations on removing "irritants" in their bilateral relationship has been cancelled.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the hope that "the break they have taken will not be too long".
Background:
- On 18 February, the US and Russian delegations agreed to "address irritants to our bilateral relationship" and continue to work on preparing for negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine.
- On 10 April, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Istanbul on normalising the work of their diplomatic missions.
