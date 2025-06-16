All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 16 June 2025, 17:37
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv is counting on Austria’s support in tackling the issue of the Ukrainian oligarchs hiding in Europe and concealing their assets there.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen

Quote: "We’re counting on the support of Austria's government and Austrian society in addressing the sensitive issue of former Ukrainian officials and oligarchs who are evading Ukrainian justice and using Europe, including Austria, as a hiding place to stash their stolen assets." 

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy added that this is a matter of justice.

The president also emphasised how important it is for the two countries to "cooperate in the field of justice" during wartime.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

oligarchsAustriaZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
oligarchs
The Kremlin in Brussels: Russian steel plants operating in the heart of the EU in the fourth year of the full-scale invasion
Combined wealth of Russian billionaires breaks historical record of 2021, Forbes says
Hungary demands EU sanctions against several Russian oligarchs be lifted
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: