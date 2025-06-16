Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv is counting on Austria’s support in tackling the issue of the Ukrainian oligarchs hiding in Europe and concealing their assets there.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen

Quote: "We’re counting on the support of Austria's government and Austrian society in addressing the sensitive issue of former Ukrainian officials and oligarchs who are evading Ukrainian justice and using Europe, including Austria, as a hiding place to stash their stolen assets."

Details: Zelenskyy added that this is a matter of justice.

The president also emphasised how important it is for the two countries to "cooperate in the field of justice" during wartime.

